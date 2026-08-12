Nine years on, GST needs a more ambitious reform agenda starting now

Besides, taxpayers with less than ₹1.5 crore turnover can pay the tax at a composite rate of 1 per cent on the turnover without availing input tax credit. The country-wise information on the range-wise turnover number of taxpayers and the tax paid by them is not available in the public domain, but in Karnataka, they constitute 93 per cent of the number of taxpayers, but account for just 6.5 per cent of the turnover and 12 per cent of the tax paid. Besides, petroleum products, widely used inputs in transportation are out of the tax base. These factors have robbed the advantage of being in the formal sector and diluted the self-enforcement nature of the tax by availing input tax credit.