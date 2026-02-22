PSBs outperform private peers yet again as quarterly profits hit new high

Among large banks, State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, in the public sector, and HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, in the private sector, had less than half a per cent of net NPAs. Recovery of bad loans, a drop in fresh slippages, and the sale of stressed assets to asset reconstruction companies have contributed to the drop in net NPAs.
Meanwhile, only two banks – both private – had less than 1 per cent gross NPAs: Karur Vysya Bank (0.71 per cent), and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (0.91 per cent). Besides these, 11 had gross NPAs of less than 2 per cent. Among these, the large banks included SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank.