Beyond the boundary: How Associate nations are reshaping T20 cricket

This showcases a wider shift in the sport’s competitive order. T20 flattens hierarchy. Twenty overs reward clarity of role, precision in match-ups and discipline across phases, more than a vast first-class calendar. Associate sides, often without expansive domestic structures, have learned to value efficiency.
Italy’s recent strides rest on adaptation. Much of their cricket is played on astroturf, demanding technical adjustment. After a World Cup win over Nepal, captain Harry Manenti noted: 12 of the 15 players hold jobs outside cricket. Crishan Kalugamage, player of the match that day, makes pizzas at home, training around shifts in hospitality. The Mosca brothers—Justin, a physical education teacher, and Anthony, a carpenter— balance professions with opening stands. Preparation is squeezed into spare hours; roles are sharply drawn.