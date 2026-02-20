Beyond the boundary: How Associate nations are reshaping T20 cricket

On a humid evening in Chennai, before roughly 16,000 spectators, Brampton-born Yuvraj Samra, named after the king of six sixes, played an innings that seemed to stretch beyond the boundary rope. Canada were facing New Zealand at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Samra struck 110 from 65 balls, becoming the youngest centurion in the tournament’s history and the first from an Associate nation. The Kiwis prevailed in the end, but the weight of that ton lingered.