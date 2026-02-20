Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Opinion / Columns / Beyond the boundary: How Associate nations are reshaping T20 cricket

Beyond the boundary: How Associate nations are reshaping T20 cricket

In a three-hour format, opportunity can be engineered. For Associate cricket, that opportunity is no longer symbolic. It is there in scorecards, in contracts signed, and in sustained belief

Cricket, ICC T20 World Cup
premium
Photo: ICC
Kumar Abishek
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
On a humid evening in Chennai, before roughly 16,000 spectators, Brampton-born Yuvraj Samra, named after the king of six sixes, played an innings that seemed to stretch beyond the boundary rope. Canada were facing New Zealand at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Samra struck 110 from 65 balls, becoming the youngest centurion in the tournament’s history and the first from an Associate nation. The Kiwis prevailed in the end, but the weight of that ton lingered.
 
In Canada, cricket remains blanketed by snow for much of the year. Samra grew up in indoor nets with winters spent honing his bat swing and sharpening decision-making in tight, artificial spaces. Exposure tours to Sri Lanka provided what Ontario could not: Heat and spin. The hundred in Chennai felt crafted rather than conjured. He opened up the off-side in the powerplay, accumulated steadily through the middle overs, then accelerated in the final few.
 
This showcases a wider shift in the sport’s competitive order. T20 flattens hierarchy. Twenty overs reward clarity of role, precision in match-ups and discipline across phases, more than a vast first-class calendar. Associate sides, often without expansive domestic structures, have learned to value efficiency.
 
Italy’s recent strides rest on adaptation. Much of their cricket is played on astroturf, demanding technical adjustment. After a World Cup win over Nepal, captain Harry Manenti noted: 12 of the 15 players hold jobs outside cricket. Crishan Kalugamage, player of the match that day, makes pizzas at home, training around shifts in hospitality. The Mosca brothers—Justin, a physical education teacher, and Anthony, a carpenter— balance professions with opening stands. Preparation is squeezed into spare hours; roles are sharply drawn.
 
The Netherlands have long operated on similar terms. During the pandemic, Paul van Meekeren revealed he was delivering for Uber Eats while cricket around the world stood still. When fixtures returned, so did his pace. Saqib Zulfiqar has combined leg-spin with work in banking at ABN AMRO. For many Associates, professionalism coexists with ordinary employment.
 
Nepal’s climb has been fuelled by strong public backing and clearer tactical thinking. Rohit Paudel has grown into a composed presence in the middle order; Kushal Bhurtel brings early momentum; Dipendra Singh Airee offers flexibility with bat and ball. Facilities remain modest by global standards, yet their T20 execution—pace-off into the pitch, protection of straight boundaries, discipline at the death— is deliberate and drilled.
 
The United Arab Emirates have benefited from the format’s brevity, with Muhammad Waseem’s powerplay hitting translating into franchise visibility. The United States of America’s Saurabh Netravalkar, who was once part of India U19 setup and later worked with Oracle, became a household name after his pace strangled Pakistan in a super over in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
 
Elsewhere, the Papua New Guinea national cricket team lean heavily on homegrown talent, prioritising athleticism in the field and seam bowling. The Uganda national cricket team have advanced through structured regional competition. The Hong Kong national cricket team draw on expatriate experience, assembling tactically astute sides without the cushion of lengthy domestic seasons.
 
If there is a template for what T20 can hasten, it is Afghanistan. A little over a decade ago they were Associates navigating World T20 qualifiers. The format offered exposure and league contracts. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and later Fazalhaq Farooqi found global demand for their skillsets, creating financial returns that fed back into the domestic game. Afghanistan are now embedded in ICC events. Even after a below-par past year, their presence feels structural, and not symbolic.
 
This World Cup’s competitiveness has also owed something to conditions. Surfaces have offered early seam and later grip, restoring equilibrium between bat and ball. On balanced tracks, planning counts as much as reputation. Bowlers regain relevance and disciplined Associate sides stay in the contest longer.
 
The league economy remains the great catalyst. The Indian Premier League set the commercial benchmark; the PSL, CPL, SA20, ILT20 and Major League Cricket broadened access. A strong World Cup performance can lead directly to a contract; a contract can underwrite preparation and overseas tours. 
 
Ryan ten Doeschate’s journey from Netherlands talisman to coaching roles with Kolkata Knight Riders and India shows how influence now travels beyond the boundary. Samra’s hundred did not rejig the table. New Zealand progressed, as expected. Yet the innings revealed something crucial: In a three-hour format, opportunity can be engineered. For Associate cricket, that opportunity is no longer symbolic. It is there in scorecards, in contracts signed, and in sustained belief.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Revitalising PPPs: Reset required to unlock India's infrastructure push

Premium

Public purpose and for-profit entities: The next challenge in regulation

Premium

The taboo product marketing challenge in India's menstrual-health space

Premium

Density alone will not make India's cities globally competitive yet

Premium

Supreme Court's spectrum ruling risks weakening insolvency framework

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BS Opinioneye cultureCricketICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story