Interim Budget 2024-25: Fiscally responsible, not populist

The Finance Minister (FM) must be commended for presenting a Budget strong on fiscal discipline and devoid of populist sops. Clearly, the government is confident about the 2024 elections, and sees no need to resort to populism. The Budget sends a strong message of fiscal consolidation, undershooting the 5.9 per cent fiscal deficit target for FY24 at 5.8 per cent and targeting a fiscal deficit of 5.1 per cent for FY25, far better than market expectations. She achieved her fiscal deficit targets despite having lower-than-budgeted nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth in FY24. In a world where much of the West is struggling with deficit and debt, India is clearly saying that we can consolidate the fiscal and still grow at 7 per cent. This is impressive to say the least. The FM has also moved the deficit target to below 4.5 per cent by FY26; most had thought 4.5 per cent itself would not be possible.



Sticking to the Budget arithmetic, as there is not much on the policy side to speak about, it makes for interesting reading. With nominal GDP growth of about 9 per cent in FY24, the central government witnessed gross tax revenues rising by 12.5 per cent (tax buoyancy of 1.4). At Rs 34.37 trillion, gross tax revenue was about Rs 76,500 crore above the initial target. The non-tax revenues were also Rs 74,000 crore above Budget, despite disinvestment falling short at only Rs 30,000 crore (target was Rs 61,000 crore). The surge in revenues was due to a 23 per cent increase in income taxes and a Rs 63,500 crore positive surprise in dividends from the Reserve Bank of India/public sector banks for non-tax receipts. The combined revenue surprise of about Rs 1.5 trillion was split roughly half in the increased share of revenue to states and the balance spent by the central government. The expenditure in FY24 was almost exactly on budget at Rs 45 trillion, though capital expenditure undershot by Rs 50,000 crore. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



This backdrop is important when understanding the Budget arithmetic for FY25. Despite having higher nominal GDP assumptions of 10.5 per cent for the year (a conservative estimate, should be at least 11-11.5 per cent), gross tax revenues are only budgeted to grow by 11.5 per cent,( buoyancy of only 1.1). There is a huge cushion here.

Corporate taxes are budgeted to only grow at 13 per cent, despite the market expecting at least 15-20 per cent earnings growth for corporate India. Income taxes are also budgeted to grow at 13 per cent, despite growing at 23 per cent in FY24. There will be a positive revenue surprise. On a high base, non-tax revenues are growing only at 6 per cent, with divestment expected to hit Rs 50,000 crore, a modest target, despite the market capitalisation of public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks tripling in the last three years.



On expenditure, capital expenditure is budgeted to grow by 17 per cent, rising to Rs 11.11 trillion from Rs 9.5 trillion that was actually spent in FY24. Total expenditure is growing only at 6 per cent, showing the improved composition of spending —surging capital expenditure but slowing revenue spending. The entire increase in spending is funded through higher taxes. Subsidies at Rs 3.81 trillion are budgeted to decline by Rs 32,000 crore, a fall of 8 per cent. Subsidies at 1.2 per cent of GDP are now close to pre-Covid levels.

The improved composition of spending is reflected in the revenue deficit coming down to 2 per cent of GDP from 2.8 per cent in FY24. Despite the constraints on spending, the government has incorporated a significant increase in the PM Awas Yojana(PMAY), with spending rising from Rs 54,000 crore to Rs 80,671 crore, a jump of almost 50 per cent. Spending on MGNREGA exceeded the budget in FY24 at Rs 86,000 crore (budget was Rs 60,000 crore), but it has been kept at this elevated level.



On the government capex side, both the railways and the ministry of roads keep the spending momentum but growth is dropping to single digits as we reach limits on absorptive capacity. Capital spending on railways has increased to approximately Rs 2.52 trillion (up from around 2.4 trillion in FY23), and for highways to approximately Rs 2.72 trillion (up from around Rs 2.65 trillion in FY23). Defence capital expenditure has risen to around Rs 1.72 trillion from approximately Rs 1.57 trillion. Interest-free loans to states of about Rs 1.3 trillion for capex purposes have been maintained.

The fiscal deficit at 5.1 per cent of GDP has decreased on an absolute basis, declining to Rs 16.85 trillion from Rs 17.34 trillion in FY24. Net market borrowings are also down to Rs 11.75 trillion from Rs 11.80 trillion in FY24. In a year when we should receive between $15 and $20 billion in incremental bond inflows from foreign portfolio investors due to index inclusion, a reduction in net borrowing bodes well for bond yields, which will definitely head lower. This lower market borrowing number may also be overstated as the government has been conservative on small savings assumptions.



This Budget, and the confidence it will give investors on the fiscal consolidation road map, should lower interest rates in the economy. Strong economic growth and lower interest rates should incentivise private capex, the missing piece in our growth equation. The government is reaching its peak in terms of absorptive capacity for capex, we will not continue to see 20 per cent growth. The baton must now be handed to the private sector if we wish to sustain 7 per cent-plus GDP growth. This Budget is an important step in the direction of crowding in private capex.

A big positive surprise was the total absence of any populism. There was not even an increase in the PM-Kisan payments, which the market had taken as a given. There were no significant policy announcements, which I am sure will come in the full Budget after elections. The only thing of interest was the announcement of a fund of Rs 1 trillion for deep tech and research through 50-year interest free loans. This is a welcome announcement that will help us move up the value chain, help our companies/ educational institutions compete and leverage the talent in the country.



For anyone worried about the public debt dynamics of India and the seriousness of the government towards fiscal responsibility, this was a fitting response. In a world where India showed greater fiscal restraint than most at the time of Covid, focusing far more on unlocking supply-side constraints rather than simply doling out non-targeted cash subsidies, the willingness to fiscally consolidate sets us apart.

There is absolutely nothing to complain about in the Budget. It is conservative in its arithmetic, exceeds expectations on fiscal consolidation, and will help lower rates in the economy. It sets a stronger foundation for the growth outlook and makes it clear that this government does not believe in freebies as the path towards accelerating growth.



