A wild tamasha

This scarcity value, in turn, drives desperation levels among sanctuary visitors to fever pitch. This means they ignore all the other natural bounty — the wondrous variety of birds, insects and plant life, or the other animals that inhabit the jungle from leopard cats and caracals to antelopes, wild dogs, hyenas and even elephants (to be fair, leopards attract some excitement). The less sophisticated may demand of their guides an instant view of the “strip loin”; the well-heeled plaintively compare the experience to the abundance of wildlife they have spotted in the great African plains. Recall how a tigress was obligingly provided with bait so that a busy US president could “spot” one in the wild.

Unfortunately, wildlife tourism has developed almost exclusively around the tiger to the exclusion of all else. The problem here is this: In general, the tiger is a retiring sort of creature at least as far as humans are concerned. Located in dense jungle or well-disguised in tall grasslands, spotting the tiger is a matter of patience, local knowledge and luck. It is possible to drive for hours on routes or wait at waterholes at which a tiger is known to be a habitue but with no luck. As a character in the film Sherni quipped, “You may look for the tiger 100 times and see it only once; but the tiger has seen you at least 99 times.”