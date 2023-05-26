High-spending kicks

The significance of this situation goes beyond the football field to the backrooms where financial negotiations take place. Underlining the big money era of European football, it is no surprise that Manchester City is the second most expensively assembled squad in Europe. For this 2022-23 season, the club spent £849.07 million to put together a squad that admittedly plays the most electrifying football in the world.

This season Manchester City is making a bid to win a historic Continental Treble — the English Premier League (a title it has already won for the fifth time in six years and nine in all), the FA Cup (the final is on June 3) and the UEFA Champions League (final on June 11). Given the team’s outstanding form at the business end of the season, overtaking Arsenal with ease and flair, the team is expected to make it. If it does, it will be only the eighth European team to win the Treble and the second English Premier League team to do so — after 34 years.