India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

However, various development indicators exist, focusing on income level, health and education standards, quality of life (e.g. access to electricity and safe drinking water), availability of work, levels of poverty and inequality, technological attainments, and so on. The starting assumption is the obvious one -- that India is well short of the required levels on such indicators. So the goal set for the next quarter-century is ambitious, but what’s life without some ambition? Getting there would in fact be momentous if one considered the arc from 1947 to 2047, and especially the scale.

The Narendra Modi government has set before the country the goal of attaining “developed country” status by 2047. On an initial reckoning, this seems a tall order, and one might justifiably wonder whether this is just another chimera -- like doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022, or getting manufacturing to account for 25 per cent of GDP, also by 2022, or becoming a $5-trillion economy next year. Besides, the government has not defined what being a “developed” country might mean, and there is no one international benchmark to apply.