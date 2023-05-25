Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

As seen in a YouTube clip, Mr Musk is being interviewed on Bloomberg TV in November 2011. For the first 30 seconds of it, give or take, the Tesla chief laughs. In between the chuckles, he pauses long enough to say: “Have you seen their car?”

The origin of the adage “Revenge is a dish best served cold” is not quite clear, though some websites attribute its first use to French author Eugene Sue. Right now, though, the Chinese are having a field day with it. One of their weapons is a 12-year-old interview of Elon Musk.