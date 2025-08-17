High-tech touch-up for beauty industry: AR and AI redefine makeovers

Consumers can now try different looks without even applying makeup, by using apps embedded with augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Different shades of makeup, nail polish, eye shadow and hairstyles can be experimented with by using personal smartphone cameras. A 3D cosmetic pen can scan a face and suggest the shade and type of makeup best suited for the person.

Global cosmetic giant L’Oreal has invested in many tech-based applications for users. It has created a makeup applicator HAPTA for those with hand-motion disorders, arthritis, Huntington’s Disease, and stroke-related motion challenges.

In another innovation, incorporating L’Oréal’s Modiface AR recognition technology, 3D shu:brow provides consumers with the precision in brow shaping and personalised recommendations based on facial scanning. L’Oreal has also supported and accelerated about 100 beauty tech startups.

State of beauty The global beauty tech market size was estimated at $66.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $172.99 billion by 2030, according to a report by Grandview research. “Growth of the beauty tech industry is driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and the increasing demand for personalised beauty solutions,” the report says. Brands like Foreo, Dyson, and NuFace have introduced smart gadgets that monitor users’ skin conditions and adjust treatments accordingly. Personalised offerings Consumers globally are increasingly seeking personalised cosmetic products. Technology is aiding the creation of precision makeup solutions. Estonia-based tech company Haut.AI specialises in creating AI based solutions for the beauty and wellness sector. The company says it has scientifically backed, AI-powered solutions that enable personalisation at scale, helping brands deliver measurable business outcomes while making the consumer experience more personal, consistent, and impactful.

Haut.AI offers SkinGPT, a generative AI platform that simulates the effects of skincare products or treatments on a user’s skin before purchase. SkinGPT uses clinical product data and deep dermatological modelling to calculate how a specific formulation will affect an individual’s skin over time. It personalises the simulation based on the user’s actual skin condition, enabling data-driven previews of tone, texture, and targeted outcomes. Haut.AI’s newest product, Skin.Chat, brings all of the above solutions into a single, intelligent chat experience. It combines image-based analysis, personalised product guidance, educational support, and dynamic user engagement, all within one conversation.

According to Anastasia Georgievskaya, co-founder and CEO of Haut.AI, the beauty and wellness market has undergone a radical transformation. Once dominated by in-store purchases and legacy brands, it’s now defined by fragmented, non-linear customer journeys that blend online research, social media influence, mobile browsing, and offline touchpoints. Consumers move fluidly between brand websites, TikTok product reviews, marketplaces for price comparison, mobile apps, and in-store consultations, often engaging with multiple channels before making a single purchase decision, according to research by the company. “In a highly-saturated beauty market, every interaction must carry the same message consistency, and recommendations should remain equally tailored regardless of the platform,” Georgievskaya says.