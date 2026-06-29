India embraces quick commerce: Why kirana stores face biggest challenge

Into this opportune breach, stepped QC. It was an easy format for Consumer India to embrace, offering a new and better way of doing the familiar thing. QC offers fresh produce, some durables and electronics —products that kiranas cannot manage — and a smarter, faster ordering experience that delivers exceptional customer value. Unlike modern trade (Western-style supermarkets), QC does not demand the discipline of going to the store, finding your way through labelled aisles and standing in checkout queues. In the late 1990s, global consultants wrote premature obituaries of the kirana, reasoning “who could resist modernity?”. However, the customer perceived the value of this modernity to be worse than that of the kirana. The economic model of modern trade (build scale, buy cheaper and sell cheaper) did not work well in India, given the heterogeneity of demand and high real estate costs. Some concepts specially designed for India, such as Big Bazaar, had traction but not enough to support scale.