India needs patient capital to build atmanirbhar industrial capacity

Uday Kotak’s observation that India may have “financialised too early” captures this structural reality. Our financial system is sophisticated at pricing risk and allocating capital efficiently. But this very sophistication has created a bias towards sectors where returns are legible. This is precisely why every major industrial power has relied on long-duration strategic capital. China’s Government Guidance Funds — with a target capital pool exceeding $1.5 trillion — have underwritten its dominance in solar, EVs, batteries and 5G. The United States, through the Chips Act and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, has committed hundreds of billions of dollars to semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing. Singapore’s Temasek operates as a patient strategic investor aligned with national priorities. If India insists on pure market competition while competing against heavily state-supported ecosystems, the playing field will remain inherently asymmetric.