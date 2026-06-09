India needs patient capital to build atmanirbhar industrial capacity

India already has a partial precedent in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, which has demonstrated the state’s ability to mobilise long-term capital alongside sovereign and private investors. Strategic manufacturing, however, involves a different challenge — technology risk, ecosystem creation and prolonged industrial incubation. India may, therefore, eventually require a dedicated National Strategic Manufacturing Investment Fund, distinct from infrastructure-oriented vehicles. India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has delivered impressive results — over ₹2.16 trillion in investments, ₹20 trillion in production, and 1.4 million jobs. But PLI rewards output after capacity creation has begun. Patient capital operates earlier — at the stage of ecosystem formation. PLI provides the pull; patient capital provides the push. The two are complements, not alternatives.