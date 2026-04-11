India's 5-year opportunity: Stay disciplined in a shifting world order

The other hostile power, China, has been watching quietly as the bigger power entangles itself and needs a Beijing protectorate for “facilitation”. Following the Napoleonesque dictum, not only will China not interrupt an enemy (Washington) while it’s making a mistake, it will also prepare itself to benefit from the war-wrecked West Asia, especially Iran. There will be hundreds of billions of dollars in rebuilding if peace comes. Armies of contractors will descend on the region, leading to a global shortage of construction cranes. The Chinese want most, if not all of these to be theirs. They’re licking their chopsticks in anticipation. New troubles with India won’t be their priority now. This should account for our adversaries.