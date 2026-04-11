India's 5-year opportunity: Stay disciplined in a shifting world order

If this optimistic reading turns out right, and India gets these five years, what does it do with these? What do we mean when we said refocus within?
Mr Trump’s bullying on trade, defence modernisation gaps in Op Sindoor, and the war in the Gulf have underscored five critical vulnerabilities for India. These are, in no particular order, military modernisation, energy dependency, space intelligence gaps (last two PSLVs with important satellites having failed and the NavIC project mostly over), fertilisers, and critical minerals. It isn’t possible to address all of these in five years, but you can do much to bridge the gaps to be in a much better position when the next crisis arrives.