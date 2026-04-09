Iran shock shows India's external vulnerability, tests growth ambitions

There is not much the government can do about the prices of oil and related products. It can at best focus on ensuring supply and cushioning the price impact on consumers. So far, it has done a good job on both counts.

As for the exchange rate, intervention by the RBI can only manage the fall in the rupee, it cannot prevent it. If the ceasefire does not last and oil prices stay elevated for a long period, the RBI may have little choice but to increase the policy rate. The cumulative reduction in the RBI’s policy rate of 125 basis points since February 2025 is now beginning to look somewhat imprudent. With the economy growing at around 7 per cent, it may have been wiser to have exercised restraint, given the enormous uncertainties in the international environment ever since President Donald Trump assumed office in January 2025.