RBI goes for extended pause before rate hike amid rising uncertainties

There was no surprise in the first monetary policy of 2026-27 (FY27), as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the six-member rate-setting body of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The decision was unanimous. The MPC also decided to continue with a “neutral” stance.

One wouldn’t call the tone of the policy hawkish, but RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra seems to be preparing the market for an extended pause before future rate hikes. At the moment, the overnight index swap (OIS) market, which reflects the future interest rate trajectory, is pricing in three rate hikes for the current year. That might be unlikely, but there could be rate hikes in future. When? Not too soon. The two-week ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran war has changed the pitch, albeit for the time being.