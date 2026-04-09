Rating noise rises as linear TV declines, raising questions on regulation

Look at the numbers. In 2019, over 210 million Indian homes had a television set — an audience size of almost 900 million. Most of these were DTH (direct-to-home) or cable homes. Thanks to the pandemic and the rise of streaming, this is down to 157 million homes, reaching 659 million people. Break it down further. A little under half of those 157 million homes are on DD Freedish — a free DTH service from the state broadcaster. The remaining 92 million homes are either hybrid (a combination of cable/DTH plus connected TV) or only one of these. That means just a little over half of these are linear (cable/DTH). Going by government figures, hundreds of multi-system operators (distributors of TV signals) have either surrendered their licences, let them expire or had them cancelled. There is, however, no rush for new licences.