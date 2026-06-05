India's AI lag could shield it from a painful market reckoning

In 2017, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, famously said in an interview with Quartz that if robots and AI destroy jobs, they should be taxed. The problem is not the idea of taxing robots, but the reality of how we will ever be able to do this any more efficiently than in Luddite Britain. How can we ever know which specific job has been replaced by AI or robots, though we can know that in the aggregate 20 workers in a 100-worker factory or office have been replaced by automation. More important, how do we tax a new company that does not have those workers in the first place? Can you tax a company that begins with high automation more than a company that employs more workers? It will be a regulatory nightmare.