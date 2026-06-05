India's AI lag could shield it from a painful market reckoning

What we are witnessing, thanks to AI, is the overwhelming dominance of financial capital over human capital. For much of the 21st century, financial wealth has outpaced real GDP growth by a wide margin. According to a McKinsey study, the world’s financial balance is worsening. It notes: “Global wealth is $600 trillion, but it has outgrown GDP since 2000, as paper gains powered its rise. Every $1 in investment generated $2 in debt. The top 1 per cent of people hold at least 20 per cent of wealth. Cross-border imbalances are growing.” McKinsey says that this can only end in three possible outcomes: A global balance-sheet reset to reduce debt, which could mean asset price deflation or even a sharp collapse, high inflation, and low growth — or all three. Since the current boom is led by AI, the collapse will also be led by AI. We should all worry when that begins to happen — though it seems a bit distant right now.