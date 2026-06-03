India needs fiscal space, not just subsidies, to weather crises

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked everyone to focus on three Fs — foreign exchange, fuel, and fertiliser — to deal with the current crisis. But she might wish to add another key F: Fiscal space. If available, that would have given her more room for manoeuvre in addressing the current crisis.

If India had created more fiscal space in the three good years following the end of the Covid crisis in 2022-23, it would have more options to deal with the current one. In my January 2025 column, I warned that unless India was able to create greater fiscal space during favourable times, we would not have any powder to deal with the next crisis. That warning went unheeded and here we are with a crisis no one anticipated and for which India is badly unprepared with only limited options at its disposal.