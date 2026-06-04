The new cybersecurity imperative

India has also built an institutional architecture for coordinated response. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the Computer Security Incident Response Team-Finance Sector (CSIRT-Fin), the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) fraud-monitoring arrangements, and the Reserve Bank of India’s supervisory engagement all form part of this wider ecosystem. The task now is to leverage these channels with speed, accuracy and feedback. A fraud pattern detected by one institution should become an early warning for others, and a vulnerability identified in one part of the system should be addressed before it is exploited elsewhere.