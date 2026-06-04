Bengal's political shift creates an opening for eastern integration

The economics of integration: The next phase of India-Bangladesh partnership will depend less on tariff schedules than on how seamlessly goods move. The World Bank estimates that improving transport connectivity between the two countries could increase exports from Bangladesh to India by 297 per cent and from India to Bangladesh by 172 per cent. The constraint, in short, is no longer demand; it is the system through which demand is served. This matters even more for the North Eastern region. The North East has borne the penalty of distance, with freight moving through the congested Siliguri Corridor. Transit through Bangladesh offers an efficient alternative, reducing time and cost while linking production centres to Chattogram and Mongla more effectively than current overland routes. West Bengal is the hinge in this equation, connecting India’s eastern seaboard, Bangladesh’s transit geography, and the productive potential of the North East. Rail links via Haldibari-Chilahati and Akhaura-Agartala strengthen this.