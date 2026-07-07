India's energy stress test: How agile policy kept the economy moving

Within days of the outbreak of the war, refineries were instructed to maximise LPG production by redirecting propane, butane and associated hydrocarbon streams. That boosted daily domestic production from roughly 35,000 mt to around 54,000 mt within a week, substantially reducing import requirements. Some refineries that had never previously produced LPG were reconfigured to do so.

That operational flexibility may have been one of the most consequential decisions taken during the crisis, helping reduce exposure to an increasingly stressed international LPG market.

New Delhi also pursued quiet energy diplomacy with Tehran to secure the safe passage of Indian-flagged LPG tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. At least 10 Indian-flagged vessels — nine carrying LPG and one crude — completed the transit between March and May after coordination with the Iranian authorities even as commercial traffic remained heavily restricted. Those cargoes helped bridge one of the most vulnerable phases of the crisis until domestic production increased and replacement imports from outside the Gulf could take up the slack.