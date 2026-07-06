Names without numbers: India must set the terms for WhatsApp usernames

Beyond fraud lies the question few are asking. WhatsApp is not a startup experimenting with a feature. It is a platform our courts have affirmed as dominant: Entrenched network effects, switching costs its own regulatory battles could not dent, and a penalty for abusive data-sharing upheld only last year. When a dominant platform converts identity from a public, portable number into a proprietary handle, that is not a convenience feature. That is a land grab on the identity layer of a billion Indians.

Understand the mechanics of lock-in here. Your number moves with you — to Signal, to Telegram, to whatever comes next. Your handle does not. Every year you are known ‘at your handle’, the cost of leaving rises. Every business that rebuilds its customer relationships around Meta’s new identifiers becomes a tenant on Meta’s land. And a uniform handle across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook quietly makes one American corporation the de facto identity infrastructure of the world’s largest digital democracy. India spent a decade building public digital infrastructure — Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker — precisely so that no private monopoly would own the rails of Indian life. We should not now surrender the identity rail of daily communication by in-attention.