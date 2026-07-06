India and the pitfalls of geoeconomics: A clear security doctrine is needed

Despite such obvious potential damage, it is believed by many that geoeconomics can yield great opportunities for India. And they are not entirely wrong either. There are many current and emerging possibilities where India could use tactical economic tools to create greater livelihoods and welfare, while also achieving geopolitical goals. But to do that, India needs to have a coherent vision with buy-ins from multiple stakeholders within the government and outside.

In other words, the time is now ripe for India to have an Economic Security Strategy. But unlike typical security doctrines whose objectives are security and influence, the one on economic security for India should be about achieving the same security while creating greater well-being for all. The difference is important. If livelihood and well-being are not explicitly incorporated in such a doctrine, the danger is that security objectives may suck out an inordinately high share of the resources and effort. They may achieve security but at great long-term costs to the development process. For there can be no doubt that there are serious multi-domain security needs, and these are likely only to grow.