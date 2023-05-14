Information warfare and its limitations

In India, the essential game of New Delhi has always been portraying proximity and then trading up. In the age of information warfare, many people have run internet-based campaigns to make it seem they are in favour of the state. It starts as unsolicited love. Once the campaign secures tangible milestones (photographs, retweets, other measures of proximity), these hard facts are used to trade up into power and into bigger tangible proofs of proximity, which further fuels the campaign. Bombay knows less than New Delhi who is in favour and who commands the power, and is more credulous. Small investments in information warfare have yielded outsized returns.

An important insight from investigations into the Brexit referendum and the US presidential election is that there need not be collusion between the campaign and the apparent direct beneficiary of the campaign. For example, Vladimir Putin did not collaborate with Boris Johnson, who was keen on Brexit. Mr Putin supported Brexit because he felt that it was in Russia’s interests to engage in this asymmetric warfare, where tiny sums of money were spent on persuading voters, and a strategic Russian objective (degrading European unity) is fostered.