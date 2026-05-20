Is India's inflation targeting too rigid for this oil-shock climate?

Now a third episode may be unfolding in the reverse direction. Only months ago, commentators were celebrating a supposed “Goldilocks” phase of low inflation and strong growth. As the reported inflation rate fell below the 4 per cent target, the RBI began cutting rates again. But even before the Iran conflict intensified, warning signs were visible. Borrowing by state governments was rising sharply, partly driven by an increasingly entrenched freebie culture, open market operations were indirectly monetising government borrowing, geopolitical tensions were rising globally, and government bond yields had risen more than 60 basis points over the year despite lower short-term rates. Yet policy discussion continued to focus narrowly on current inflation prints. A forward-looking assessment would likely have concluded that inflation risks were not truly benign and that at least the last couple of rate cuts were premature.