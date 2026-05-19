Financing India's growth story needs new institutional investment vehicles

Nonetheless, India needs to lift gross capital formation from 32 per cent towards 38 to 40 per cent of GDP to fund the three transformations in people, energy, and compute necessary now. These incremental investments are unlikely to be financed through household savings or foreign capital. Gross domestic household savings, which averaged 36 to 38 per cent during the late 2000s, have moderated to 30 to 31 per cent over the past five years. Household debt has risen to 41 per cent of GDP, the highest in the historical series. As Indian households gain access to formal credit, more saving capacity is being deployed for housing, vehicles and consumption smoothing.