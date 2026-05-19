Not just an external threat: India faces strong fiscal headwinds within

Even after accounting for some revenue from the export tax levy on petroleum products (aimed at conserving them for domestic use), the burden of additional expenditure and revenue loss will be around ₹2.9 trillion. Assuming India’s nominal economy size will be around ₹393 trillion, as projected in the Budget, this could widen the fiscal deficit by 0.73 percentage points from the estimated 4.3 per cent. The Union government could, therefore, face a fiscal deficit of well over 5 per cent of GDP in the current financial year. This could be even higher, as it is likely that non-tax revenues may take a hit. In addition, there will be second-order effects on direct and indirect tax revenues, expenditure slippages won’t be reined in, and economic growth will be adversely affected.