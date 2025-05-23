Kohli's retirement a timely reminder that stars also need their down time

Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket has led to collective heartbreak among the legions of fans rooting for him. While the disappointment is understandable, so is Kohli’s steadfast refusal to consider professional success as the only measure of a life well-lived. In the current climate of hyper-productivity, rest is often misunderstood as self-sabotage. Hopefully, Kohli’s courageous step will inspire his fans to prioritise what is really important.

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's wife, Puja, who has an MBA in retail management and has worked in marketing and customer service as a manager in a multinational company, throws light on the cost of fame in her book The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife (2025). She shares, "Within a few months of our marriage, I discovered an annoying thing about Cheteshwar: His inability to take a back step and enjoy himself." She was shocked that his entire existence was defined by "the extremely narrow perimeters of the game." It was difficult to make him realise that he needed to "learn how to lighten up". Written in collaboration with author-translator Namita Kala, this book is published by HarperCollins.

In 2018, when Cheteshwar was in the United Kingdom for almost six months to play county cricket for Yorkshire and a Test series as part of the Indian team pitted against England, Puja travelled with their three-month-old daughter Aditi to England so that the two of them could spend time with Cheteshwar. He told her: “We need separate rooms throughout the series. My attention has to be on the game. I cannot compromise my sleep, come what may.” Before a match in Southampton, a logistical error disrupted the peace between them. Puja was counting on an additional room in the hotel where Cheteshwar was staying but it was fully booked. She was taken aback by how cold he was. She understood the demands of his job but also wished for some empathy. That seemed a reasonable expectation. Their squabble was put to rest over dinner and she found alternative accommodation the following day. “At least Cheteshwar would calm down now that he would get his beauty sleep!” she writes.

Stress comes in many forms. In a book titled I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story (2024), published by Ebury Press, R Ashwin opens up about the mental agony that he went through when his fitness became a frequent topic of conversation after his injury. Co-authored with sports writer Sidharth Monga, this book draws attention to the negative impact of newspaper articles referring to his waistline and pointing out that he needed “to shed weight to make it to the next level”. He felt the need to “punish” himself. It was not easy to tell coaches or selectors that he struggled with weight loss despite his earnest attempts.

Cricketer M S Dhoni is doing his bit to highlight what players have to do to keep themselves grounded. In a book titled The Seven Secrets (2025), narrated by M S Dhoni, written by David Reid, and illustrated by Shane McGrath, readers meet a young cricket team that is mentored by Dhoni. He shares seven guidelines to help them confront “the challenges that will be thrown at them in both cricket and life”. Published by HarperCollins India, this book is targeted at children. Since cricketers are often role models for young readers, it is apt that a conversation on “tools to thrive both on and off the field” is led by a legend like Dhoni.

The book is free to download, and backed by professional expertise. Reid is a “mental performance coach” with Chennai Super Kings, the Indian Premier League team that Dhoni plays for. The seven secrets are: To stay in the present, play to one’s strengths, acknowledge that it is okay to be nervous, work with one’s breath to stay calm, know that errors are part of growth, not worry about what others think, and never forget that team spirit is more important than victory. It is helpful to recognise that sports icons might seem invincible on the field but they have their vulnerable moments, and need time and space to get themselves together.