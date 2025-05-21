Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 points table: top four teams, playoffs venue, top batters bowlers

IPL 2025 points table: top four teams, playoffs venue, top batters bowlers

Mumbai rose to the occasion in a high-pressure game, refusing to let the playoff race carry into the final round of league matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has been one of the most unpredictable and competitive seasons in the tournament’s history. Remarkably, after 59 matches, no team had confirmed a spot in the playoffs — a first for the league. However, the picture is now clear, with four teams having officially secured their place in the next stage.
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans had already sealed their playoff berths, leaving just one last slot up for grabs. That final spot has now been claimed by Mumbai Indians following a must-win victory over Delhi Capitals. With that win, MI climbed to 16 points — a mark Delhi can no longer reach — officially eliminating the Capitals from contention. 
 
Mumbai rose to the occasion in a high-pressure game, refusing to let the playoff race carry into the final round of league matches. With both MI and DC scheduled to face tough opposition in Punjab next, Hardik Pandya's team ensured there would be no room for uncertainty. Defending a challenging total of 181 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai’s bowlers delivered when it mattered most to complete a dramatic turnaround in their campaign.
 
The four teams qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs:
 
* Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
* Punjab Kings (PBKS)
* Gujarat Titans (GT)
* Mumbai Indians (MI)  IPL 2025 Playoff venues: 
Qualifier 1 & Eliminator: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
 
Qualifier 2 & Final: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
IPL 2025 Points Table, team rankings, leaderboard
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 0.795
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 0.482
Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 0.389
Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 1.156
Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 6 0 1 13 0.006
Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 0.193
Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.469
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 3 7 0 1 9 -1.192
Rajasthan Royals (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -0.701
Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992
 
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard Update
 
Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav has surged back into the top three of the IPL 2025 run-scoring charts after a fluent 73-run innings against Delhi Capitals, taking his tally to 583 runs. At the top of the leaderboard is Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan, who extended his run tally to 617 following a solid half-century against Delhi. His fellow opener, Shubman Gill, is not far behind with 601 runs, having also registered another impressive fifty. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the fourth spot with 559 runs, while RCB veteran Virat Kohli sits close behind in fifth place with 505 runs to his name. 
IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s
1 Sai Sudharsan GT 617 12 12 1 108* 56.09 393 156.99 1 5 68 20
2 Shubman Gill GT 601 12 12 2 93* 60.1 386 155.69 0 6 54 23
3 Suryakumar Yadav MI 583 13 13 5 73* 72.88 342 170.46 0 4 58 30
4 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 559 14 14 1 75 43 350 159.71 0 6 60 28
5 Virat Kohli RCB 505 11 11 3 73* 63.13 352 143.46 0 7 44 18
6 KL Rahul DC 504 12 12 3 112* 56 339 148.67 1 3 46 20
7 Jos Buttler GT 500 12 11 4 97* 71.43 305 163.93 0 5 49 22
8 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 458 12 12 0 91 38.17 267 171.53 0 4 48 25
9 Nicholas Pooran LSG 455 12 12 1 87* 41.36 230 197.82 0 4 40 35
10 Mitchell Marsh LSG 443 11 11 0 81 40.27 282 157.09 0 5 42 24
 

IPL 2025 Purple Cap Leaderboard Update

 

The competition for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is just as intense as the Orange Cap battle. Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna currently tops the wicket-taking charts with 21 scalps to his name. Hot on his heels is Chennai Super Kings’ Noor Ahmad, who also has 21 wickets but falls to second place due to a higher economy rate. Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult remains a strong contender with 19 wickets, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Josh Hazlewood is not far behind, having claimed 18 wickets so far this season.

IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Ov Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Prasidh Krishna GT 21 12 12 47 369 4/41 17.57 7.85 13.42 1 0
2 Noor Ahmad CSK 21 13 13 46 387 4/18 18.42 8.41 13.14 2 0
3 Trent Boult MI 19 13 13 44.1 374 4/26 19.68 8.46 13.94 1 0
4 Josh Hazlewood RCB 18 10 10 36.5 311 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 0
5 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 17 12 12 47 329 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 0 0
6 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 16 12 11 40.2 351 3/16 21.93 8.7 15.12 0 0
7 Vaibhav Arora KKR 16 11 11 38.3 391 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 0 0
8 Sai Kishore GT 15 12 12 33.3 294 3/30 19.6 8.77 13.4 0 0
9 Mohammed Siraj GT 15 12 12 45 406 4/17 27.06 9.02 18 1 0
10 Harshal Patel SRH 15 11 11 38 370 4/28 24.66 9.73 15.2 2 0
 

Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

