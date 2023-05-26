Learning to smile again

Methinks the problem is not unique to the Japanese alone. Staff at most airlines in India too have shed their masks after a long long time. And they too seem to have forgotten how to smile. An airline that one frequents quite often (just because they are usually punctual and on-time) has staff that just never smile. The staff at check-in is stern and poker faced. No welcome smile. No chit-chat. No interaction beyond the ticket, the id and the bags. Tick-tick-tick, job done. Next passenger, please. It is all very “professional”, matter-of-fact, dry and distant. The ground handling staff are equally stiff and starched. Scan the boarding pass, and let you go. No eye contact, no good-morning or good-afternoon, no conversation, and yes no smile. The air hostesses are the worst however. You ask for some water. It is mechanically handed over. You try and ask what’s available on the food cart, and you get a glare plus a well rehearsed reprimand to see and scan the menu in the front seat pocket. The food service too is strictly sans a smile. Hundred per cent inert.

The task of the “smile trainers” doesn’t end just there. They constantly emphasise to students that smiling not only leaves a good impression on others and facilitates communication, but also has the effect of making an individual feel more positive. They encourage the school attendees to spend time pro-actively smiling for their physical and mental well-being. But it is not as easy as it sounds. A majority of the students are women — the pandemic years led to a decrease in smiling opportunities, resulting in an increasing number of women now feeling self-conscious about their smiles. The smile classes typically begin with facial stretches to relieve tension which seems to have subconsciously built up in the masked environment.