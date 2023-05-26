Of politics and wheels: Reinventing rotation

The Mufti turned out to be more of a gentleman than many others. At least he let Mr Azad have his turn. That was not the case in Karnataka in 2006, when Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who engineered a coup of sorts to form a coalition government with the BJP, with 45 legislators as against the BJP’s 79, forged a gentleman’s agreement to share power for 20 months each before the Assembly polls, which were supposed to be held in 2009, but reneged on his part of the deal. Yediyurappa became chief minister, but for seven days, as Mr Kumaraswamy withdrew support from the coalition, forcing the government to fall.

In India, given the nature of the two main parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, it is a surprise it took so long for this kind of arrangement to gain currency. It was tried out for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir in 2002, and the main negotiator was Congress leader Manmohan Singh, although Ghulam Nabi Azad says it was he who thought of a rotational arrangement, out of the nobility of his heart. In his autobiography, Mr Azad writes that the Congress offered the formula to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed that the post of chief minister could be held by the two parties by rotation. However, the Mufti was adamant that as his party, the People’s Democratic Party, won more seats in the Kashmir Valley, he should be given chief ministership for the first three years, throwing a hissy fit when Sonia Gandhi asserted that as the Congress had the bigger number (42 MLAs), Mr Azad should take the first term. “That is how Mufti, whose party had come third in the elections, with just 16 MLAs, became the CM, while I, despite having the support of 42 MLAs, had to return to national politics,” Mr Azad writes.