India must be institutionally ready for private infra investment to return

Green shoots of PPP (1992-1997): Involving the private sector started getting traction in policy circles. PPP experiments mattered more for symbolism than scale. Of the eight private “fast-track” power projects, only two were built. GVK’s 216-megawatt (Mw) Jegurupadu plant became an early proof-of-concept under a power purchase agreement. IL&FS built a 12-km toll road between Rau and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, marking India’s first private toll concession. In 1996, Rakesh Mohan’s expert group concluded that public budgets alone could not fund India’s infrastructure.

Unleashing PPPs (1997-2007): PPP took a decisive turn in 1997 when IDFC was established as the country’s first dedicated infrastructure financier to “lead private capital to infrastructure”. The same year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India was established as the first independent infrastructure regulator. The Tariff Authority for Major Ports was constituted to oversee major port tariffs and the private sector’s involvement, and Nhava Sheva’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust signed India’s first major private port concession. The Electricity Act 2003 delicensed generation and distribution, opening the power sector to competition. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) became the nodal agency for attracting private capital into road projects.