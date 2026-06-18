Karnataka must move away from subsidies to growth-enabling reforms

But there is an important sense in which we can and should have a growth strategy in every state. The states of India are the size of European countries. Each has its own local context. Each needs to devise its own growth strategy, doing the best it can with whatever powers and resources it possesses. India is too large and heterogeneous to rely solely on macroeconomic levers pulled in New Delhi. Growth requires an enabling environment constructed at state and municipal levels.

How would this work? In an ideal world, the state government would do a great job with the wide array of public goods that fall in its domain. It would provide flawless policing, courts, public health, land and property records, and urban infrastructure. But in India, every state government is overwhelmed by challenges. State capability is low and the machinery of government fragile. It is then useful to ask: What public goods should be prioritised because they have the highest impact upon economic growth in the state? We must accept the limitations of state capability and direct scarce administrative bandwidth towards interventions that yield the highest economic returns. This method would induce a growth strategy in each state.