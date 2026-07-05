Much ado about Tata Sons listing? What RBI amendment really means

Now, what is a CIC? A CIC is a non-operating holding company whose primary source of income is dividends and interest earned from the group companies. It has its capital and reserves but since it invests and gives loans to group companies, it can have a negative net worth. This is why, for a CIC, the RBI follows the norm of adjusted net worth – the aggregate value of the company's capital base which reflects the actual market and risk values of its assets and intra-group capital flows.