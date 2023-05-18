PLI footprint in India-China trade

Academics, trade experts, and governments worry about India’s large imports from China. Let’s look at China’s share in import baskets of other countries. The figures for Japan, Korea, and the US are 25.8 per cent, 21.4 per cent, and 21.4 per cent, respectively. This is unsurprising because China has become a significant supplier of electronics, machinery, textiles, and chemicals to the world, and it has become the number one supplier to most countries. For India, the real issue is not high imports but low exports. Japan, Korea, and the US ship 17.6 per cent, 25.1 per cent, and 8.7 per cent of their exports to China. But India ships just 3.4 per cent of its goods to China. India must focus on expanding exports.

So it seems that while China remains India’s number one supplier of import items and we are critically dependent on the country for several products, there are signs that those dependencies are now reducing in key areas. Let us look at major items India imports from China.