Logistics makes the world go around

Getting ahead on this World Bank Logistics Performance Index is much more meaningful than going up on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index, where India had jumped many positions over the past 10 years. But that index was badly flawed. It was based on judgements of “experts”, not on surveys of real businesses, and it also had a conceptual flaw. It was built on the idea that less regulation is always better but economic theory and common sense tell us that cannot be true. Weakening regulation is what led to the global financial crisis in 2008. The recent failures of banks such as Silicon Valley Bank, Signature, and First Republic are also linked to the weakening regulation of mid-size banks since 2019. Too much regulation is bad but so is too little — so any index built on the idea that less regulation is always better has an underlying design flaw. The World Bank stopped that index not because of these flaws but because it was alleged that China used its influence with the senior World Bank management to “game” the index. The index was very popular with the business community, especially because it did not address environmental or labour regulations. The World Bank is now planning to resurrect a better ease of doing business index. But let’s hope it addresses key design flaws in the previous index.

India has jumped six ranks to 38th position among 139 countries on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index for 2023, the same rank as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Portugal, which are much richer countries than India. This is a very positive development because it helps lower the cost of doing business in India. It will help India’s exports and make the country a more attractive destination for investment — especially, but not only, in the manufacturing sector. China is still way ahead at 19th position, Malaysia ranks 26th, and Thailand is just a little ahead at 34th. But India has beaten key ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) competitors like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, with whom we have a free trade agreement on this important ingredient of competitiveness.