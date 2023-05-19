A sustainable growth rate: At what level will India have no output gap?

In addressing that question, one must account for the medium-term economic impact of Covid, with more people falling back on low-productivity agriculture for a living, a lower ratio of worker population to total population, damage to small and medium enterprises and, flowing from all this, a shortage of consumption and (consequently) investment demand. Consider also the much higher level of public debt today, flowing from high fiscal deficits as the government has tried to compensate for lack of private spending. The global context of slower economic and trade growth is also material. So is the impact of increasing environmental damage; and the more capital-intensive nature of growth when heavy investments have to be made in transport infrastructure. Add the cost of government policy errors (like staying out of regional trade agreements), and risk elements like war and its fallout.

So it is striking (though perhaps not surprising) that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) thinks India’s potential for growth has suffered, partly on account of the pandemic but also for other reasons. Indeed, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF chief economist, while commenting last month on global growth prospects, contended that India’s growth in the current year (estimated by the IMF at 5.9 per cent) was near the limit of its capacity, and there was no “output gap” between actual and potential growth. Mr Gourinchas’s word is not gospel; indeed, the growth assessments of the government and the Reserve Bank this year are higher. But domestic commentators need to engage seriously with the issue of the rate of growth at which India will have no “output gap”. Is it really as modest as 6 per cent, i.e. significantly lower than what was achieved over two decades?