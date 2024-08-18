NSAs weigh in on tech tieup

In the increasingly borderless world of global technology, national security has become a priority for governments. Technology has become critical, if not the most important element of national security.

Collaboration in emerging technologies is now being viewed from the lens of national security. As governments recognise this, technology collaboration is being driven from the office of National Security Advisors (NSAs) and foreign ministries.

Except for restricted or dual-use technologies, governments have encouraged business technology initiatives without getting directly involved. In the era of the fifth industrial revolution, where technology has a key role in sustainability, business and citizen safety, governments have decided to lead the way. The recent Technology Security Initiative (TSI) announced by the governments of UK and India is establishing a new paradigm in global tech collaboration.



“The initiative has been spearheaded and agreed by the National Security Advisors (NSAs) following negotiations between both countries to expand collaboration in critical and emerging technologies across priority sectors,” says a statement by the UK government.

The UK and India will work together on the defining technologies of this era including telecoms, critical minerals, AI, quantum, health/bio tech, advanced materials and semiconductors.

A statement by India says, “We will also set up a bilateral mechanism led by India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the UK government for promotion of trade in critical and emerging technologies.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar announced TSI together.



TSI mentions technologies and identifies the specific institutions that will lead the initiative in each category. In critical minerals for instance, an observatory will be set up by University of Cambridge, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and IIM Bombay. UK’s Imperial college will work with India’s Centre for Development of Telematics and Telecom Engineering Centre for entrepreneurship training and to convert quantum capabilities into business applications.

The same will occur in the advanced materials sector. MEA says that TSI will develop collaboration between the University of Manchester National Graphene Institute, the University of Cambridge Graphene Centre and the Indian Institute for Science Bengaluru Centre for Nanoscience and Engineering on advanced 2-Dimensional and atomically-thin materials and nanotechnology.



“TSI is a landmark partnership between the UK and India, bringing together the brightest minds in both countries to create jobs, connect our communities and keep our citizens safe. The ingredient of TSI success is bringing together Government, academia and industry to co-design a digital and tech future that reflects our values, stimulates trade, catalyses investment and creates jobs,” says Sarah Fallon, Regional Director (India), Science, Innovation and Tech, British High Commission New Delhi.

“The UK and India will navigate this exciting frontier together - balancing security, growth and productivity considerations as we shape the technologies that will define the coming decades, from AI to biotech to quantum,” Fallon said.



India has a similar agreement with the US government as well. The US India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) involves several companies from both the countries. India’s NSA Ajit Doval and his United States counterpart Jake Sullivan are bringing industry, academia and government bodies together.

US industry leaders involved in iCET include Thayer Mahan, General Atomics, Jeh Aerospace and others. Indian industry leaders included 3rdiTech, BHEL, Bharat Forge, Bharti Airtel, L&T and others.

Global technology companies developing powerful AI based tools will be monitored by governments amid concerns about the impact of a growing list of technologies such as IoT, drones, quantum science, bio-tech, gene tech and AI. All of these have the potential of hurting national security. As technology becomes core to national security, collaboration between like-minded democracies will be driven by governments not just industry.



