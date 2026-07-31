Policy pillars: Finance Commissions, tax devolution and fiscal balance

A member of the 16th Finance Commission repeats his charge that the 14th Commission “… cannot by itself account for the 10 per cent (sic) increase in the states’ share of the divisible pool”. He argues that the Commission had: (i) no mandate to take into account the plan expenditure requirements when the previous commissions did not, and there was no mandate to retrofit the budget reform of doing away with the plan/non-plan classification implemented in 2017-18 in 2014-15 itself; (ii) the inclusion of plan requirements do not justify a 10 percentage point increase; (iii) the normative approach adopted by the previous commission was ineffective because there was no relationship between revenue deficit grants and actual revenue deficit; and (iv) the subsidies and transfers of the Union government are different from the untargeted consumption subsidies given by the states, and centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) have played a very important nation-building role. Each of these points require critical examination.