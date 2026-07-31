Reforming the law for land: State capacity, productivity and growth

Ownership aside, converting land to a more valuable use can be slow and inconsistent, at times taking months against the ease of doing business target of weeks. The variation in policy around change of use of agricultural land itself is stark and can range from not needing any government approval at all to being effectively blocked. Delays only overlay the system. Both design and governance matter.

Even after zoning permissions are given, building and other rules significantly reduce the extent of land that can be used, and these limits are regressive by size. Underutilisation of land is not only industrial. India is leveraging urban densification poorly. Natarajan finds (elsewhere) that only 31 per cent of urban Indian households live in flats or apartments (compared to, say, 85 per cent in urban Spain). This is not only due to preferences, but also restrictions. Low FSI limits how much can be built on any plot of land. The urban response is to sprawl, but this too is constricted. Roads occupy between 6 and 12 per cent of the surface area across five major metros, with the sixth, Delhi, being the outlier at 21 per cent. The absence of connectivity puts people physically out of reach of growing economic centres and jobs. In other words, seemingly unrelated restrictions cascade into further factor misallocation. Investments in mobility will have to be the backbone of an overdue densification programme. Infrastructure matters, but it is easier said than built.