India's ecommerce growth hinges on trust and fair competition

Lack of sufficient competition in ecommerce in India has often been cited as one of the key pitfalls. As in most countries, India’s ecommerce market has evolved into an oligopoly, with Amazon and Flipkart accounting for 55-60 per cent of sales. Some degree of concentration appears to be a fundamental outcome of platform economics. In fact, India’s market is more competitive than most. The continued emergence of smaller and niche players across segments suggests that the market remains contestable. New entrants are able to grow by differentiating their business models or targeting specific consumer groups.