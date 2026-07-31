Cash transfer schemes need cost justification and impact evaluation

Every recurring scheme should therefore be preceded by a welfare impact statement specifying its objective, eligibility rules, payment rationale, baseline conditions, expected coverage, five-year fiscal cost, financing source, alternatives considered, and risks of exclusion and leakage. It should also identify, in advance, the outcomes against which the scheme will be assessed. Periodic household surveys should then examine effects on consumption, debt, nutrition, health expenditure, schooling, employment, mobility and women’s control over spending. Data must be anonymised and shared for independent research so that the claims can be empirically tested.
States also need a comparable public ledger of transfers and subsidies. Similar schemes are currently scattered across departments and budget heads, making cross-state comparison unnecessarily difficult. India has built an impressive administrative capacity to identify beneficiaries, link bank accounts and transfer money at scale. However, it is striking that the same system cannot tell citizens, in one transparent format, how much each scheme costs, who receives it, how it is financed, and what changed after its introduction.