Cash transfer schemes need cost justification and impact evaluation

The above points to ambiguity about the purpose of the schemes. Are they meant to relieve poverty, compensate unpaid care work, strengthen women’s autonomy, support households facing insecure employment or recognise women as a political constituency? A programme may serve more than one purpose, but governments must still specify which objective takes priority. Otherwise, neither its design nor its performance can be judged coherently.

The scale of spending makes such ambiguity costly. The Sixteenth Finance Commission estimates that unconditional transfers by states increased from ₹73,099 crore in 2018–19 to ₹2.63 trillion in 2023–24 and are at ₹4.14 trillion in 2025–26. Large-group cash transfers alone are projected at ₹.96 trillion, accounting for 47.4 per cent of all unconditional transfers, up from roughly 16 per cent in 2018–19. Social-security pensions have also risen in absolute terms, from ₹44,453 crore to a budgeted ₹1.58 trillion, but their share of unconditional transfers has fallen from 60.4 per cent to 37.9 per cent; the share going to farmers has similarly declined from about 24 per cent to 14.7 per cent. This implies that states are not merely expanding welfare but are shifting their composition towards broad category-based payments that claim an increasing share of fiscal space.