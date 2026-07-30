Services can become India's next engine of quality job creation

Questions being raised about the examination system relate to the basic issue of fairness. The possibility of papers being sold for a price undermines the credibility of the system. Therefore, there is a need for an overhaul. Not just of the NTA, but of all the other agencies that conduct a range of examinations for entry into various higher education programmes/courses or into public sector jobs. Alongside, however, we need to ask a fundamental question —what drives the creation and sustenance of a market for leaks? Perhaps the answer lies in the nature of the job market in India.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) provides some startling numbers on the composition of jobs in India. The PLFS classifies information on the composition of workforce into regular workers, self-employed and casual workers and the corresponding wages. The share of regular workers in total workforce was 23.6 per cent in 2025, a little more than half being in government or public enterprises. The self-employed account for more than half (56 per cent), with the remaining being casual workers. The average wage for regular worker was reported to be at ₹22,699, which is higher than the monthly earnings of self-employed ₹14,861, and of casual workers at ₹10,000, assuming a worker works for 22 days in a month. Even among the regular workers, there is considerable variation — over 50 per cent have no written job contract and no social security benefits.