Services can become India's next engine of quality job creation
As labour intensity converges across manufacturing and services, it's time to rethink the role of services in job creationR Kavita Rao
As labour intensity converges across manufacturing and services, it's time to rethink the role of services in job creationR Kavita Rao
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 10:00 PM IST