Population debate needs nuance, not panic over India's fertility shift

This divergence matters because demographic policy cannot be designed for an imaginary average India. The policy needs of Bihar and Kerala, for instance, are wildly different. A tribal adolescent girl in rural Jharkhand and an urban working woman in Bengaluru face very different constraints around education, marriage, work, contraception, childcare and reproductive healthcare.

Nationally, we’re not facing sudden population collapse. The numbers suggest stabilisation across the next few decades, concurrent with ageing and regional divergence. Population Foundation of India’s projections, developed in collaboration with the International Institute of Migration and Development, show that India’s population is expected to grow from about 1.36 billion in 2021 to 1.59 billion in 2051, even as fertility declines from 2.0 to around 1.67. Annual births are projected to fall from 23 million to 17.1 million. The median age is expected to rise from 29 to around 40, and the share of elderly persons is projected to increase from 9.6 per cent to 20.4 per cent by 2051.