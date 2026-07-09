Global risks persist despite markets' optimism after the Iran conflict

The experts saw the conflict stretching out and oil prices rising to $120 per barrel or more. The price of oil in the markets stayed below $100 per barrel for the most part, indicating that the conflict would not last more than six weeks. The markets have been proved right, the experts wrong.

The markets were right then. But were they right in pricing Brent crude oil futures at as low as $72 per barrel right up to December until two days ago? Had the ceasefire and the resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz indeed ushered in a period of plentiful oil? Can we see the inflation rate trending down and central banks cutting interest rates? There is exuberance in the markets — the S&P 500 has risen 9 per cent since the Iran conflict erupted on February 28. It is almost as if the Iran conflict never happened.