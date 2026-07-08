Listening to communities: The first step towards lasting development

What changes when we listen is not merely the quality of programmes. What changes is the fundamental relationship between the citizen and the state, between the community and those who serve it. Participation becomes genuine rather than performative. Accountability becomes possible because communities who are heard are communities who will speak when things go wrong. And the solutions that emerge carry within them the durability of ownership, which no externally imposed programme can manufacture. Four decades of working in these spaces have taught me that the most consequential skill a development practitioner, a civil servant, or a policymaker can cultivate is not analytical rigour or institutional knowledge, though both matter enormously. It is the capacity to be genuinely present in a community; to set aside the seduction of one’s own expertise, and to listen with the openness that learning requires.