Karnataka's next challenge will be to make growth inclusive statewide

In contrast to the above, fascinating development experience of the erstwhile South Kanara district on the West Coast (which was later bifurcated into Dakshin Kannada and Udupi) was predominantly private-sector led due to people’s own initiative and enterprise. There was hardly any governmental presence before the state reorganisation. Madras, the capital city of the district, was 700 kilometres away.

Initially, the relatively high Brahmin population (according to the 1901 Census, the Brahmin population in the district was 9.2 per cent) and their culinary skills led to large-scale migration to all parts of the country to start “Udupi” hotels (Chinmay Tumbe, India Moving: A History of Migration, Penguin Random House, 2018). Later, the place became a cradle of banking, and there were as many as 29 banks and financial companies in the early 20th century. Two major banks, Canara Bank and Corporation Bank, were started in 1906, and another two — Syndicate Bank and Vijaya Bank — were started in 1925, much before the Reserve Bank of India was established. As they had to carry on their business without the presence of large commercial or industrial establishments, innovative methods of financial inclusion became an integral part of the development of the financial sector (Amol Agarwal, History of Private Banking in South Kanara District 1906-69, Manipal Universal Press, 2023).