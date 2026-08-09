Prosperity: The visible hand of leadership in driving sustained growth

Thinkers have long tried to explain why some nations become rich while others remain poor. David Hume, Adam Smith and David Ricardo regarded economic growth as central to political economy, but modern growth theory emerged only in the 1940s, with the Harrod-Domar model and later the Solow-Swan framework. Solow established that long-term growth depends on capital accumulation, labour and technological progress. From the 1980s, Paul Romer and Robert Lucas brought technology and knowledge creation into the model, emphasising innovation, research and development, human capital and learning-by-doing as sources of sustained growth.
Institutional economists such as Douglass North, and later Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, shifted attention to deeper determinants of growth: Property rights, governance, the rule of law, and political institutions. Running alongside these theories was the structuralist school, associated with Paul Rosenstein-Rodan, which argued that markets alone could not overcome coordination failures, economies of scale, and structural rigidities in poor countries. It advocated an active developmental state using industrial policy and public investment to accelerate industrialisation.