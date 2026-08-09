Prosperity: The visible hand of leadership in driving sustained growth

Even if a country is endowed with no natural resources (like Singapore) and does not start from a preconceived growth paradigm or inherited institutions, smart leaders can learn by doing, make course corrections, and transform their countries. Mr Goh emphasises that sustained growth is often the result of persistent finetuning of policies. This review process, through honest self-reflection against clearly defined benchmarks, provides the necessary accountability. What determines such policies, implementation and policy review? He identifies three factors — robust institutions, leadership and social consensus. Note that poor leadership cannot create the other two.

This brings us to the crucial question. What are the attributes of a good leader? Mr Goh says leaders should be visionary and diligent, and selflessly devoted to national interests rather than to party or personal ones. For credibility, leaders must have integrity and be incorruptible (or have the incentives to remain so). Clearly, shifting an economy on to a path of sustained high growth demands radical choices: Creating better and better human capital, integrating into global markets, and continuously absorbing technology and fostering efficiency to keep infrastructure costs low. But these cannot happen on their own. It is leadership (honest, wise, visionary and committed to course correction) that makes it all happen. Empirical evidence says so. It is time for growth theories to catch up.