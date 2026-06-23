The 'maize revolution' could be India's next productivity-led farm success

Looking ahead, experts say that maize yield at the national level can be easily doubled to 8 tonne per hectare by adopting varieties already available with public and private sectors. This is evident from state-wise yield data. West Bengal records maize yields close to 7 tonnes per hectare, followed by Andhra Pradesh at around 6.5 tonnes and Bihar at 6.1 tonnes. Telangana and Tamil Nadu are also approaching these levels. Together, these five states account for about 22 per cent of maize acreage but contribute nearly 38 per cent of total production. In contrast, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which account for a large share of maize acreage, continue to have yields around 3 tonnes per hectare. Uttar Pradesh, despite having 70 per cent maize area under irrigation, records relatively lower productivity compared to states with similar or even lower irrigation coverage. Wider adoption of single-cross hybrid seeds is essential to break this low-productivity barrier.