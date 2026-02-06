RBI walks the line between growth confidence and inflation risk

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s policy decision was less notable for what it did than for what it signalled. By holding the policy repo rate steady, the RBI effectively communicated confidence in India’s growth momentum while acknowledging the re-alignment of inflation towards 4 per cent.

The confidence is visible in the numbers. The RBI raised its real GDP growth estimate for the first half of FY27 by 20 basis points to 7 per cent, implicitly betting on positive spillovers from recently announced trade deals and resilient domestic demand. On inflation, the tone was more nuanced. Headline CPI forecasts for Q1 and Q2FY27 were revised up by 10 basis points each, to 4 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively. Although, the central bank attributed this largely to a sharp rise in precious metal prices.