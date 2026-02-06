Budget 2026 makes employment room for disabled, but not in public spaces

The shift is real, but it is also selective. Disability enters the Budget most clearly when it can be made productive, legible and contained. Inclusion advances fastest where it does not require the world to change too much in return. This sits uneasily alongside India’s own policy commitments. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act places strong emphasis on accessibility in transport, buildings and public spaces. Yet implementation has been uneven, with repeated government reviews and court interventions pointing to persistent gaps in the built environment. These gaps determine who can arrive, who can stay, and who can move with ease through everyday public life.